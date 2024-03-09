PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PEBO. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.