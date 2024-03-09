PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $67,000 Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,548 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,585.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Stock Up 4.4 %

DDD opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

