PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

