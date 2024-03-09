PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $63,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after buying an additional 94,917 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 124,839 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 604,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 559,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 87,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,877,000.

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

