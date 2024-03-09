PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The OLB Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The OLB Group in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The OLB Group by 301.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in The OLB Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in The OLB Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ronny Yakov acquired 784,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $603,843.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,409,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,469.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick G. Smith acquired 392,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $301,921.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 642,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,055.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronny Yakov acquired 784,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $603,843.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,409,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,469.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The OLB Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:OLB opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.50.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

