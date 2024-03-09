PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 194.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $3,557,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $14.61.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

