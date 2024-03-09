PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,700 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 218,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,651,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $60.06 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.223 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

