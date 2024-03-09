Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,178 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Popular worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 51.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 55.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 51.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 65.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.