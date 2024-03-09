Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.71.

Get Popular alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Popular

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $84.87 on Friday. Popular has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.02.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Popular will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.