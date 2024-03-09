Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BPOP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.71.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. Popular has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Popular by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Popular by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Popular by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

