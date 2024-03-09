PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Kevin Waters Sells 3,435 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Waters sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $160,311.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,244.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,121,025.84.

On Friday, February 9th, Kevin Waters sold 28,677 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,436,430.93.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Kevin Waters sold 17,310 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $780,161.70.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Kevin Waters sold 71,465 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,862,173.25.

On Friday, December 8th, Kevin Waters sold 6,888 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $275,657.76.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

