ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.58

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.58 and last traded at $104.87, with a volume of 179601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.94.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 188,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading

