ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.58

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.58 and last traded at $104.87, with a volume of 179601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.94.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USD. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 99.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

