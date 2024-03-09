ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 336,991 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical volume of 228,867 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,428,000. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,549,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

