ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 5,800.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.23% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 12.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCO opened at $18.00 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.69.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.