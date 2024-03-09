ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Holdings Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.38% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 500,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 440.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TWM opened at $10.98 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

