Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.04.

NYSE PB opened at $63.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $69.78.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after purchasing an additional 917,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,551,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,130,000 after acquiring an additional 187,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

