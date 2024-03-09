Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,711 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $30.32 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,168,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,168,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $1,939,592. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

