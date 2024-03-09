Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.61. Proximus shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Proximus Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

About Proximus

(Get Free Report)

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.