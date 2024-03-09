PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.18

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.18 and traded as low as $15.76. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 667 shares changing hands.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from PTT Exploration and Production Public’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PTT Exploration and Production Public’s dividend payout ratio is 40.11%.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

