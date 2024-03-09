Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $65.59 and last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 164702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.26.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,364. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.