Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

SOFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.