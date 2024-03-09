Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNFI. UBS Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of UNFI opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $697.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 176.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109,812 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

