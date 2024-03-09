Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $1,051,789.76 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 22,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $1,051,789.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,638 shares in the company, valued at $19,601,950.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $48.99 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

