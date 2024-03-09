Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells $573,779.58 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 12,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $573,779.58. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 176,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,510.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Q2 Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

