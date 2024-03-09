Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Jonathan Price Sells 5,360 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Price sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $246,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $48.99 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 329.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 483,529 shares during the period.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.