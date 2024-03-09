Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.21.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$23.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$34.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

