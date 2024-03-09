Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Issued By B. Riley

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Viad in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Viad had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $291.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.81 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Viad from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

VVI stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.03. Viad has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $771.75 million, a P/E ratio of -193.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Viad by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

