Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 14,834 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $18.44 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $241.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

