Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,478 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,832,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,893 shares of company stock worth $29,382,185. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $280.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

