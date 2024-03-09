Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 29.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 50,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 57.3% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.4% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 18.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NYSE ENB opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

