Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of ePlus worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ePlus by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 2.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ePlus by 18.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.19.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.25 million. Equities analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

