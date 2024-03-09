Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 294,802 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 144.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,802 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.43% of Redfin worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter worth $74,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. Redfin’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

