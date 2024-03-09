Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,389 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after acquiring an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.6 %

CBRE stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

