Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 270,189 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.14% of Embraer worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Embraer by 19.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Embraer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ERJ

Embraer Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.