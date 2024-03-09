Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 23,679 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Cohu worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

