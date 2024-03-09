Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after buying an additional 7,252,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVH stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

