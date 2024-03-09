Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 472.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,015 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 37.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,041,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 282,210 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 615.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 62,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 47,444 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. Truist Financial upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

