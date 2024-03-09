Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $96,738,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 508,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,158,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,736 shares of company stock valued at $18,221,367. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

LECO stock opened at $254.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.36 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LECO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

