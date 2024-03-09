R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCM. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

R1 RCM Trading Down 2.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

RCM opened at $13.88 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Further Reading

