Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $256.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 121,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

