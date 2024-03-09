Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.60

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 676823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

