Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 84,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

REGN opened at $968.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $945.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $867.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

