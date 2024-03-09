REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGNX. Barclays upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Trading Down 2.1 %

RGNX opened at $22.75 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,072 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,440 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 547,466 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 398,781 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 383,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.