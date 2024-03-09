Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Remark by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Remark in the first quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Remark by 36.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

