REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

REX American Resources Price Performance

NYSE:REX opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,854,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 24.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

