Reza Zadno Sells 9,179 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $428,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PRCT stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $52.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.