Reza Zadno Sells 9,179 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $428,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PRCT stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $52.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.77.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
