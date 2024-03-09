Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

RIGL stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,617,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 495,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 79,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

