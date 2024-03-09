Robert W. Baird Increases Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $70.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.83. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Korn Ferry by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $2,393,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 188,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

