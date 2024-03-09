Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev Sells 250,000 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $4,190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $3,002,500.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $17.00 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

